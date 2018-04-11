Let's start off the afternoon forecast with a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states: "Isolated thunderstorms are possible north of U.S. 30, mainly between 6 p.m. and midnight. Lightning is the main risk. Small hail is also possible.
"There are chances for thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday night. On Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms along and west of a line from Independence, Iowa to the Quad-Cities to Galesburg, Ill. The main risks are strong winds, large hail, and lightning. It is too early to determine storm coverage and timing.
"A band of heavy snow is possible somewhere in the Upper Mississippi Valley region Saturday night and Sunday. Confidence is low on the exact location."
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.
There is a chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. It will be breezy with winds gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.