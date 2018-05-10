Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
There's a chance of showers with thunderstorms after 10 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
This should come as no surprise to people familiar with the area ...
The city of Moline has closed a portion of the Ben Butterworth Parkway bike path along the Mississippi River because of rising floodwaters.
The closed portion begins at 34th Street and heads west about 2,000 feet near 2501 River Drive.
City staff will continue to monitor the bike path daily and will close additional sections if/when deemed necessary.