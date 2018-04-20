First off, the bad news. ...
It was another morning of record setting cold. The low at Moline was 24 degrees; the previous record was 25 set in 1983. At Cedar Rapids the low was 25 degrees, which broke the previous record of 27 last set in 2013.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) April 20, 2018
Now the good news. ...
Here's the afternoon and weekend forecasts from the National Weather Service. Don't delay, get out and enjoy enjoy the change in weather.
Today will be sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.