Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NWS: Weather summary

First off, the bad news. ...

Now the good news. ...

Here's the afternoon and weekend forecasts from the National Weather Service. Don't delay, get out and enjoy enjoy the change in weather.

Today will be sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags