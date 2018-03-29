Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 51 degrees.
Friday night we will see rain after 2 a.m. The low will be around 37 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
