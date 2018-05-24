Here's the afternoon/weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Friday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Memorial Day will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.