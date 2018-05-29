Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK: "Hot and humid air will lead to afternoon heat indices in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. If you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of water.
"This afternoon thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some thunderstorms may become severe with winds up to 60 mph and hail to the size of quarters. Heavy rain is also possible from these storms."
There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
There's a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. There's a 60 percent chance of precipitation during the day and a 30 percent chance overnight with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.