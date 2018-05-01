Once again, the National Weather Service has is a "Special Weather Statement" because of a "very high fire danger" this afternoon.
According to the statement, the combination of warm temperatures, breezy south winds and our dry conditions will lead once again to a very high fire danger this afternoon over much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.
South winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to around 30 mph in eastern Iowa. This combined with very low relative humidity will allow any fires that ignite in dried vegetation to spread rapidly, the weather statement reads.
Burning is discouraged, but conditions are expected to improve toward sunset.
This afternoon there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., then isolated thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The afternoon will be breezy with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be around 81 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 63 degrees.
Wednesday there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 62 degrees. Overnight will bring showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
New from this morning: River Drive in Moline is closed from 23rd to 34th streets because of a water main break.
River Drive will remain closed until repairs are complete.
Drivers are asked to follow the signed detours.