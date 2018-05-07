Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night showers are likely along with a possible thunderstorm. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The overnight low will be around 5r6 degrees.