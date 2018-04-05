Subscribe for 33¢ / day
New snow
NWS: Weather summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

snow
What's wrong with this picture? It's April and it's opening day for the Q-C River Bandits — and it is snowing. 

If you didn't notice it this morning, perhaps you'll see it this afternoon. We're talking about snow. Snow is likely before 3 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. All of this on the opening day of the Quad-City River Bandits' baseball season.

Tonight there's a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

NWS: Snow

Looking ahead: More snow possible on Sunday/Monday — high confidence on snow and below-freezing temperatures. Low confidence on snowfall amounts due to storm track uncertainty.

More wacky weather: National Weather Service surveys have confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in southern Illinois after a round a storms Tuesday.

