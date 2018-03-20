Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
• NEW from this morning: One person was killed early today after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 280 in west Davenport.
Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS crews were dispatched at 2:48 a.m. to a motorcycle crash with injuries on the Interstate 280 exit ramp to Rockingham Road, according to a new release from the Davenport Police Department.
A construction crew arriving to a work site discovered the crash and called emergency workers, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Genesis Medical Center East Campus where the driver died a short time later, police said.
The name of the driver is being with held until family notifications can be made.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.