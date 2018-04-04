Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be mostly sunny and blustery with a high near 36 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.
On Thursday there's a chance of snow before noon, a chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
New from this morning:
Emergency response teams execute search warrants in Davenport
Emergency response teams from Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County executed several residential search warrants early this morning in Davenport.
Davenport police said in a news release that the search warrants are related to ongoing criminal investigations related to gun crimes, arson and other felonies.
Between 6 and 8 a.m., Davenport's Emergency Services Team, Bettendorf Police Department's Emergency Response Unit, and the Scott County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Team executed the search warrants at six locations.
The locations are: the 900 block of West 6th Street; the 1300 block of Warren Street; two in the 2200 block of West 2nd Street, the 2200 block of West Third Street; and the 1400 block of Brady Street.
The areas of the search warrants are secure with no danger to the public, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are following up on the investigations. No other information, including whether anyone was arrested, was available this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
Bettendorf police are on a bear hunt and need your help
Bettendorf police are asking the public's help in identifying two people they believe are took a wooden bear from a restaurant.
At 9:36 p.m., March 29, police say a couple dining at a Bettendorf restaurant stole a three-foot tall wooden bear similar to the one pictured left.
The couple (see image) left in a newer model Nissan SUV, which appears to be a Nissan Armada.
Any one with information about the theft is asked to call 563-344-4038.