Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
For those already looking ahead to the holiday weekend, here's a preview:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and before 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Memorial Day: Sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.