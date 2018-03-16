Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees. East winds will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight rain will change to freezing rain, sleet, and snow mainly north of Interstate 80.
Freezing rain may result in ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch over portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois, where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday. That area includes Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Carroll and Whiteside counties in Illinois.
While some slick spots will be possible on untreated roadways and bridges, ice accumulations are expected to be limited to vegetation and elevated surfaces.
Here in the Quad-Cities we can expect rain before 1 a.m., then rain or freezing rain likely. Low around 33 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no ice accumulation is expected.
Saturday: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly clear with a low around 28 degrees.