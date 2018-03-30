Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. We'll see gradual sunny skies with a high near 50 degrees. Winds will become west in the afternoon.
Tonight rain is likely after 4 a.m. with a low around 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday rain is likely before 10 a.m. It will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing with a high near 51 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind of 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and blustery with a low around 20 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Recognize these theft, fraud suspects?
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured people in these unsolved crimes.
They are:
• Wallet theft and credit card fraud: "On March 9, the victim was shopping at Ross' Dress for Less and placed her wallet in the cart. She went to check out and realized it was missing. The pictured suspect used the victims’ credit card at Target a short time later. The suspect is described as a female Hispanic wearing a blue zip-up coat and black pants. She left the area in a newer silver Ford Explorer."
• Credit card stolen in Davenport, used in Moline: "On March 21, the victim’s wallet was stolen in Davenport and later that day her credit card and debit card were used at Target in Moline. The pictured suspects charged $1,733 on the stolen cards. A large portion of that was used to buy gift cards."
Anyone with information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
CrimeStoppers warns of scams
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is warning Quad-City area residents of several scams making the rounds.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"This week a 76-year-old victim received a call from a 1-800 number and the subject claimed to be from Apple. The caller told the victim her phone was being hacked and it could be fixed if she paid them in Apple i-tunes gift cards. The victim purchased $300 worth of gift cards and told them the numbers before she realized it was a scam."
Also this week:
"A Moline citizen received a check in the mail allegedly from Publishers Clearing House. He deposited the check. The issuer, Mak Clooins, pushed him to purchase gift cards with the money, so the citizen bought $2,000 worth of Walmart gift cards. At the time of the report “Mak Clooins” had not yet requested him to send anything back. The citizen contacted the bank and was told the issuer had been flagged for suspicious activity. Thankfully the citizen is not out any money."
CrimeStoppers says you should never have to pay to collect a prize. And if you did not enter the contest, you can't possibly win something.
Photos of the day: Quacking Up at the John Deere Pavilion
Hundreds of kids, parents, and grandparents flock to the John Deere Pavilion, Thursday, March 29, 2018, for the annual "Quacking Up" event where duck eggs are hatched for all to see.There is also containers with recently hatched ducklings playing and swimming for the kids to watch and several times during the day, the people get to touch and pet the hatchlings.