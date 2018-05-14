Here' the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 9 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. New rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.