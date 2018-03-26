Showers and isolated thunderstorms over northern Missouri and central Iowa will begin to overspread much of eastern Iowa and west central Illinois by early afternoon. Heavy downpours may lead to ponding of water on roadways and poor visibility.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for rain after 4 p.m. The high temperature will be near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Overnight, rain is likely along with possible thunderstorms. Watch out for widespread fog after 4 a.m. Temperatures will rise to around 46 degrees by midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday there will be areas of patchy fog before 10 a.m. along with a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Here are some images, for your viewing pleasure, from Saturday's snowstorm.