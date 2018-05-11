Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight looks for periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible throughout the day on Saturday. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees and a low around 51 degrees.
Sunday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.