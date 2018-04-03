Good afternoon. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely before 4 p.m. with patchy fog before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. The high will be near 40 degrees. North winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m. then a chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. It will be cloudy and blustery with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.