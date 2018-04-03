Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NWS: Weather summary

A mix of rain, drizzle and patchy freezing drizzle will change to snow this afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible along and north of the Highway 20 corridor, with lesser amounts to the south. Slippery road conditions and reduced visibility will be possible in these areas. Snow is expected to move out of the region after midnight.

Good afternoon. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Rain is likely before 4 p.m. with patchy fog before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. The high will be near 40 degrees. North winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m. then a chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. It will be cloudy and blustery with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

