Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 p.m.. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts during thunderstorms.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 58 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect until further notice.
Here's what it states, "The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island LD15. Earlier today the stage was 14.19 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 16.3 feet Wednesday morning. Impact, at 16 feet, water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block."