Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: There's a chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m. It will be cloudy during the early evening, then gradually clearing, with a low around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.