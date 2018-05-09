Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
We'll see periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be breezy with a high near 79 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight there's a 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 55 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. There will be a 40 percent chance of precipitation overnight.