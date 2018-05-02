Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and through tonight ahead of a slow moving cold front. The main threats will be large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter and winds over 60 mph.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon: There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. The low will be around around 62 degrees.
Thursday: Showers likely with a possible thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of showers. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The low will be around 57 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Mississippi River crest revised upward
The National Weather Service has revised its crest level for the Mississippi River as a flood warning continues until further notice for the river at Locks & Dam 15.
Earlier today the Mississippi was at 13.42 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is forecasted.
The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 16.3 feet on Tuesday morning.
At 13 feet water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.
At 13.5 feet water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and affects other sections in the same area. Water also affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.
At 15 feet water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.
At 16.0 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.