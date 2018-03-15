Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Friday brings a 40 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night will see the possibility of rain before 1 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of rain after 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 31 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected.