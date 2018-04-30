Dry vegetation, very low humidity and windy conditions are combining to create a high risk for wild fires this afternoon.
A special weather statement from the National Weather Service says, "The combination of warmer temperatures, windy south winds and dry conditions will lead once again to a very high fire danger this afternoon over much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. South winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with some gusts to around 35 mph in eastern Iowa, and very low relative humidity will allow any fires that ignite in dried vegetation to spread rapidly. Therefore, burning is discouraged. Conditions will improve toward sunset." The message? Don't burn outside today.
And here's the latest weather forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. South wind around 15 mph, will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.