The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the Quad-City region. It states: "Very high fire danger today — The combination of northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, relative humidity around 25 percent, and temperatures well into the 60s to lower 70s will lead to a very high fire danger today. This will be especially for eastern Iowa and portions of northwest Illinois, from late this morning through the afternoon. The winds should diminish rapidly by early this evening. These conditions will allow any grass fires to spread rapidly and will be difficult to control. Therefore, burning is strongly discouraged today."
Here's the afternoon forecast.
It will be breezy with increasing clouds and a high near 69 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be breezy and mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 34 degrees