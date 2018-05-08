Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. South winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The overnight low will be around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday will see showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The high will be near 78 Degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night brings a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees.
The Mississippi River continues its rise in the Quad-Cities. Earlier today at Locks & Dam 15 in Rock Island the Mississippi was at 16.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 17.8 feet Friday night, then begin falling.
But the Mississippi isn't the only area river under a Flood Warning.
A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Saturday morning. Earlier today the river was at 12.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring with minor flooding expected. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue rising to 14 feet Thursday night. The river will fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
At 14 feet, water will affect residences along County Road F70.
Also, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt.
The watch is based on limited confidence associated with routed flows from upstream and predicted rainfall over the next 24 hours. As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or cancelled.
Earlier today the Wapsi was at 8.9 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 11.9 feet Sunday evening.
A Flood Watch also is in affect for the Iowa River at Wapello until Friday night. Earlier today, the Iowa was at 17 feet. Flood stage is 20 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night and continue rising to 20.2 feet Friday morning, then begin falling later in the day.
• Check out the National Weather Service's latest situation report for flooding along the Mississippi River.