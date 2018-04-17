Here are the latest weather advisories from the National Weather Service.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook — "There is a chance for a wintry mix producing a light ice glaze late tonight and early Wednesday morning, mainly along and north of U.S. 30 and west of the Mississippi River.
"Scattered thunderstorms may spread up across portions of the region late tonight and early Wednesday morning, especially west of the Mississippi River. Although severe weather is not expected, there will be cloud to ground lightning and they may be able to produce small hail.
"A wintry mix will change over to snow during the day on Wednesday before ending Wednesday evening. The snow may be heavy at times over portions of northeast Iowa into far northwestern Illinois.
"A winter storm watch and winter weather advisory are in effect for much of the area along and north of U.S. 30 where accumulations of snow and ice will likely impact both the morning and afternoon commutes.
"Recent rainfall and expected snow melt may bring rises to the Iowa and Cedar rivers later this week. Forecasts are not confident, as local rainfall amounts in eastern Iowa were rather light the past few days. Those with interests near these rivers will want to keep an eye on forecast trends the next few days as the possibility of minor river flooding increases or decreases."
• Winter Weather Advisory — In effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, for Jackson County in Iowa and Carroll County in Illinois: "A vigorous storm system will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet to the area by Wednesday morning. The mix will switch over to all accumulating snow as Wednesday morning and afternoon progresses. The snow may become heavy at times, especially along the U.S. 20 corridor with snowfall rates increasing to over an inch an hour. Travel is expected to become hazardous with the ice and snow producing slick roads, as well as gusty winds combining with the falling snow to sharply reduce visibility at times."
WHAT: Winter mix of freezing rain and sleet expected, becoming all wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected.
WHERE: Portions of east-central Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The ice and snow will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Expect sharply reduced visibilities at times.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Wednesday will bring rain and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day. The high will be near 42 degrees. North winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night rain and snow are likely with a low around 30 degrees. Northwest winds at around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.