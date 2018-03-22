According to the watch, "A late season snowstorm may impact parts of eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois Friday night into Saturday.
"The precipitation will start out as rain or a rain/snow mix but quickly change over to moderate, and at times, heavy snow. The transition from rain to snow will take longer for areas south of a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities. There will be a sharp gradient in snowfall amounts on the southern and northern edges of the swath of accumulating snow. Any shifts to the storm track will greatly affect the snowfall forecast.
"In addition to what is expected to be a wet heavy snow, easterly winds are forecast to gust between 30-35 mph, creating significant visibility restrictions due to blowing snow."
To sum up:
• WHAT: Heavy, wet snow and strong east winds. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible, with localized amounts up to 10 inches. Winds could gust between 30-35 mph.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northcentral and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: From 7 p.m., Friday through early Saturday afternoon.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snowfall rates may peak between 1-2 inches per hour leading to significant reductions in visibility and very difficult travel conditions. The heavy wet snow may result in broken tree branches, which could lead to sporadic power outages.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
So how much snow we will actually get? Stay tuned...
New from this morning:
Man killed in crash on I-74/John Deere Road
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Moline man in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Moline.
At 12:44 a.m. Thursday, Moline police and fire were dispatched to the Interstate 74 off-ramp from eastbound John Deere Road for a report of a man in the roadway.
Upon arrival, Moline Police and Illinois State Police located a man lying in the roadway with traumatic injuries from a single motor vehicle crash.
The man was transported to UnityPoint Moline by Moline Fire for treatment, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.
The roadway was closed for a period of time early Thursday while Moline Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Division investigated the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or events leading up it to contact them at 309-797-0401.
Photos of the day: Syrup is flowing at Great River Maple
Thousands of people visited Dan and Dorinda Potter's maple farm during their annual Maple Festival near Garnavillo, Iowa Saturday, March 17th, 2018. Geat River Maple is a family owned and operated business producing 100% Natural Maple Syrup. For more information go to https://greatrivermaple.com/