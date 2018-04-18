Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. We'll see rain and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. The high will be near 38 degrees. Winds will be from the northeast between 10 to 15 mph.
Rain is likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with little or no snow accumulation expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny and not as cool. The high will be in the upper 40s and a low in the upper 20s.
A Winter Weather Advisory for the area has been extended until 1 a.m., Thursday.
Here's what the advisory states: "A late season winter storm will bring a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois today. The precipitation is expected to change over to all snow by mid afternoon with total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and a glazing of ice up to a tenth of an inch in some locations.
"Travel will become hazardous with the ice and snow producing slick roads, especially after sunset. Gusty winds combined with the falling snow may sharply reduce visibility at times.
"Includes the cities of Tipton, Clinton, Muscatine, Davenport, Bettendorf, Freeport, Mount Carroll, Sterling, Moline, and Rock Island
"WHAT: Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are
expected.
"WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois.
"WHEN: Until 1 a.m., Thursday.
"ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions, especially after sunset. Expect reduced visibilities at times."
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
And, finally, this wanted poster has been issued by the Davenport Police Department...