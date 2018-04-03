The 10th anniversary gala of the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will be April 21 at Abbey Station, Rock Island.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Songbird Jazz Trio will be featured. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m.
The first 10 honorees will be inducted into the Butterfly Circle, which recognizes community partners.
The individual and family honorees include Craig Kavensky, Paula Sands, the family of Beth Roberts Bayer, Matt Mendenhall, Pat Liedtke, Jane Fleming and the family of Rebecca Charles Robinson. Community partners include Royal Neighbors of America, United Healthcare, and Gilda’s Club.
Proceeds will support early detection education of ovarian cancer. For tickets, at $50, call 309-794-0009 or visit http://ow.ly/YmIn30izYlX. Reservations must be made by April 12.
The organization was named in memory of founder Jodie Kavensky's mother and aunt, who both passed away from ovarian cancer.