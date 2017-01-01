Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, Davenport, is hosting its 6th annual "I Hate My Furnace" Contest to award one winner with a new, high-efficiency furnace.
Residents of Scott and Rock Island counties can join the contest by submitting a short story about why they "hate" their furnace. The contest runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 5. The winner receives a new furnace and installation, valued at $3,600, from Northwest.
Last year’s winner was Scott Bauercamper of Bettendorf. Previous winners include: Michelle Ginn, East Moline; Ashley Miller, Silvis; Joshua Duncan, Davenport; and Kristy and Mark Saatthoff, Hampton.
Participants are asked to upload a photo of their existing furnace. Northwest will review all entries and select the worst furnace.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
The winner will be announced Feb. 5 at the Quad-Cities Home Show at the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island, and online Feb. 6. All contest participants will receive a $100 certificate toward a new furnace installation.
Full contest rules and entry form are available at callnw.com. For more information, call Hannah Barney at Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC at 563-391-1344.