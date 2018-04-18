The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Here's what the advisory states: "A potent late season winter storm will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet to the area beginning early this morning.
"The wintry mix will change over to accumulating snow by early this afternoon. The snow may become heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
"Travel is expected to become hazardous with the ice and snow producing slick roads. Gusty winds combined with the falling snow may sharply reduce visibility at times.
"Including the cities of Tipton, Clinton, Muscatine, Davenport, Bettendorf, Freeport, Mount Carroll, Sterling, Moline, and Rock Island
"WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to around an inch, with 1 to 4 inches north of U.S. 30 in northwest Illinois. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.
"WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois.
"WHEN: From 8 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening.
"ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. Expect reduced visibilities at times."
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.