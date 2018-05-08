February 6, 1930-May 7, 2018
MUSCATINE — Albert W. Morris, 88, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018, at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Albert was born in Chicago on February 6, 1930, the son of Albert F. and Etta (Philips) Morris.
Albert graduated from Seymour (Iowa) High School.
Albert married Marian E. Bernauer on September 28, 1951, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on August 8, 2005.
He retired in 1989 from John Deere Harvester in East Moline. He and Elaine farmed in Muscatine County and he drove semis for various companies. He will be remembered for his sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing and raising goats. Albert enjoyed day trips with his sister-in-law, Roberta, to visit family in southern Iowa.
Visitation will be 9-10:45 a.m. Friday, May 11, at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Graveside service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the Durant Cemetery.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters, Vickie (Roger) Clark of Muscatine, Shirley (David) Dierickx of Fulton, Texas, and Cindy (Keith) Plett of Blue Grass; his sons, Albert Morris of Muscatine, Charles (Patty) Morris of South Dakota and Richard Morris of Nichols; 12 grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; and his brother, James Morris of Tipton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Douglas Morris; his sister, Elizabeth Fiers; and his brothers, Robert, Delbert and Donald Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Jesus Mission.