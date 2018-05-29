May 3, 1924-May 29, 2018
BETTENDORF — Alice M. Grable, 94, of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Manor Care Utica Ridge in Davenport.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or service. Private burial will take place in Nichols (Iowa) Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Nichols United Methodist Church or Hospice Compassus, 5355 Eastern Ave, Davenport, Iowa 52807.Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Alice was born on May 3, 1924, the daughter of Charles W. and Clara Frances Kirchner Elder. She married George H. Grable, of Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1944. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2015.
She and George owned and operated Grable's Farm Store for 15 years in Nichols. When they moved to the Quad-Cities, they bought and sold real estate until they retired.
Those left to honor her memory include three daughters, Linda Marcus and husband, Mark, of Louden, Tennessee, Marilyn Grable of Bettendorf, and Beth Eden and husband, Gary, of Iowa City; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 71 years; one son, James Kenneth Grable; one brother, Charles R. Elder Jr.; and three sisters, Betty Irene Bieri, Kathryn Vaupel and Jeanne Poeltler.