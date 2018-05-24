May 12, 1988-Tuesday, May 22, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mandy Hultgren, 30, of Davenport, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Davenport.
Visitation is today from 5-8 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral services are Saturday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Private family burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Memorials may be left for her son, Carter Hultgren or Cursillo.
Amanda Paige was born May 12, 1988, in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of Timothy and Teresa Benson Hultgren. She was a 2006 graduate of Sherrard High School. Mandy loved children, the outdoors and animals. Her greatest joy was being a mom.
Those left to cherish her memory are her 4-year-old son, Carter Hultgren; parents, Teresa Jackson of Davenport and Timothy Hultgren of Keithsburg, Illinois; brother, Nick Hultgren of Davenport; grandparents, James and Mary Benson of Knoxville, Illinois, Martha and Roger Hultgren of Viola, Illinois, and Judy Ferguson of Arkansas; aunts and uncles, Jim and Becky Benson, Cheryl and Erin Davis-Benson, Jennifer and Troy Faaborg, Alan Hultgren and Jackie and Ray Hughes.
Mandy was a much-loved mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend. She is gone way too soon and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
