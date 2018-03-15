January 1, 1924-March 12, 2018
DAVENPORT - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ann M. Spaeth, 94, a resident of Davenport, will be 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Private burial will be in Mt. Calvary. In keeping with Ann's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded prior to the Funeral Mass. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Kahl Home on Saturday.
Ann died Monday, March 12, 2018, at the Kahl Home following a brief illness. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ann M. MacTaggart was born January 1, 1924, in Pana, Ill., the daughter of Lloyd and Helenann (Paddock) MacTaggart. She attended Monticello College, Godfrey, Ill., and Marycrest College, Davenport. Ann was united in marriage to James F. Spaeth September 13, 1945, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Ann was owner and President of Ann M. Spaeth Interiors of Davenport. She and her husband Jim started the company having served many Quad-City families to beautify and decorate their homes and businesses.
Survivors include her son, Terry Spaeth, Snohomish, Wash.; a son-in-law, Frank Sekula, Temecula, Calif.; brother- in- law, Daniel A. Molyneaux, Davenport; sisters- in- law, Helen Vanni, Santa Fe, N.M., and Barbara Spaeth, Houston, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; son, Michael Spaeth; daughter, Eda (Spaeth) Sekula; and her siblings.
Memorials may be made to Scott County NAMI or the Kahl Home.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Ann's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.