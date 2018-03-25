January 25, 1996-March 22, 2018
DAVENPORT - Anthony Cortez Dockery, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
A hospitality gathering with food and beverages to celebrate Anthony's life will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in CityView Celebrations on the lower level of Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, Illinois. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to his family.
He was born January 25, 1996, in Moline, and graduated from North High School, Davenport. He loved listening to music and cuddling.
Anthony is survived by his mother, Corey Dockery; his sister Ava Dockery who was his special "Nurse Ava;" his grandmother and her partner, Lisa Dockery and Enyo Dewith, all of Davenport; his grandfather, Patrick Hohl of Milan, Illinois; his aunt, Susan Wilhelm of LeClaire, Iowa; his uncle, Steve Dockery of Davenport; and his special friend, Heather Forrest of Moline.
Corey extends special thanks to all of Anthony's caregivers whose lives he touched, especially his Grandma Lisa.
Anthony's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.