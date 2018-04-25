January 2, 1919-April 22, 2018
DAVENPORT — Arneta Zelma Vandel, 99, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at her home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 27, 2018, at Grandview Baptist Church, 4316 N. Ripley St., Davenport. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. today at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grandview Baptist Church.
Arneta was born on January 2, 1919 in Leon, Iowa, to Milo and Violet Fern (Moore) Hullinger. She was a teacher in a rural school until her marriage to Russell Vandel on June 15, 1947. She lived a simple life that was dedicated to her family and her church. She was a devoted member of Grandview Baptist Church and the women’s guild.
After her children were grown, Arneta worked in the candy department at Petersen’s Department Store in Davenport. She also enjoyed sewing, canning, and had a love for flowers and gardening.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Sue) Vandel; eight grandchildren, Todd Vandel, Troy Vandel, Tara (Jason) Young, Torrey Vandel, Jamie (Duane) Horn, Laura (Nick) Stefanic, Katie (Phil) Shaheen and Therese Vandel; eight great-grandchildren, Keaton, Kerrigan and Kennedy Vandel, Ethan and Ashlyn Young, and Jon, Alex and Olivia Stefanic; and a sister, Velda Black.
In addition to her parents, Arneta was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; a son, Darrell; two sisters, Loretta and Cleo; and a brother, Farrell.
