June 18, 1926-May 17, 2018
DAVENPORT — Arthur "Artie" L. Davis, 91, of Davenport, went home to the big fishing hole in the sky on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Diabetic Research Center of the VFW. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Artie was born June 18, 1926, in Hopkiton, Iowa, to Arthur and Florence (Bolsinger) Davis. At the age of 17, he was called to serve his country and joined the United States Navy. After the Navy, he joined the United States Army. During his 23 years of military service he fought in WWII, the Korean Conflict and two tours in Vietnam.
Artie enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, tinkering in the garage and watching western movies. He was outspoken and a snappy dresser. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Survivors include his love, Melodie Dyer; daughter, Rosemarie (Peter) Wiese; stepson, Michael (Robbin) Dyer; daughter-in-law, Christina Tibbs; grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew and John; great-grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Wilma) Davis, Alvin (Rose Mary) Davis, Julie (Alan) Sindt and Calleen (Don) Hesseltine; and some very close and helpful neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grete; son, Steven Davis; son-in-law, John W. Wiese Sr.; and siblings, Vernon Davis, Larry Davis and Delores Nefzger.