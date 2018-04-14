September 23, 1948 – April 13, 2018
DAVENPORT- Barbara Burroughs, 69, of Davenport, died Friday, April 13, 2018.
She was born in Scott County, Iowa, to Albert and Ora Mae (Moeller) Bolte and grew up on the family farm. She started school in a one-room schoolhouse and was a proud “Walcott kid.” She was involved with 4-H and took accordion lessons. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1966 and attended the University of Iowa and Drake University, where she met her husband, Tim Burroughs. They raised their daughters in Rock Falls, Ill., where she was a “professional volunteer.” She served on and acted as president for the local elementary school board for many years. She was devoted to the library community at local, regional and state levels by serving on the Rock Falls library board and Northern Illinois Library System.
She was integral to the building of a new library in Rock Falls. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch, was an avid reader, especially of mysteries and spy novels, and was a die-hard fan of women’s basketball, being an Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball season ticket holder for many years. She loved music of all kinds and always jumped at the chance to go to a James Taylor concert. She was an excellent cook and made the best deviled eggs in the family. She loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and many foreign countries.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jennie (Jim Hipple) Burroughs and Katie (Jeff) Blum; siblings Laurie (Don) Marple, David (Susan) Bolte; nephews Dustin (Annie) Marple, Nathan (Jennifer) Marple, and William Bolte. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 43 years, Timothy Burroughs.
Memorials may be made in Barb’s name to Camp Courageous, The Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, or the charity of your choice.