April 7, 1938-March 23, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Barbara E. Thelen, 79, of Rock Island, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island.
Private family services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Barbara was born April 7, 1938, the daughter of George and Marian (Bleuer) Claussen.
Barbara is survived by her children, Pat Schaffner of Moline, Catherine Rutten, and Ralph Thelen, Jr., both of Davenport; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mark) Peterson, Susan Schaffner, and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
