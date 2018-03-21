July 9, 1935-March 19, 2018
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Barbara Murphy, 82, of Friendship Village, Schaumburg, formerly of LeClaire passed away Monday, March 19, 2018, at JourneyCare, Barrington, Illinois, surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation (2050 Claire Court; Glenview Il 60025; www.journeycare.org) where she received outstanding compassionate and respectful care in her final days.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Barbara Lee Jackson was born July 9, 1935, in Davenport, daughter of Leo and Miriam (Nicholson) Jackson. She was united in marriage to James Murphy on June 9, 1956. He preceded her in death Sept. 16, 2011.
After raising their family in Davenport, Barb and Jim built a new home in LeClaire and enjoyed watching the river and supporting the local shops as the town grew. She was a longtime volunteer with the Genesis Auxiliary where she shared her sewing talents (especially making baby quilts for the Gift Shop at Genesis West). She was an active athlete who played tennis and enjoyed participating in the Race for the Cures and Bix with her daughters and grandchildren until her recent move to Schaumburg.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Glen) Villano, Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Elizabeth (Steve) Braser, Sycamore, Illinois, and Erin (Paul) Keating, Cary, Illinois; grandchildren, Katherine (Joe) Matty, Jennifer (David) Eustis, Alexander, and Scott (Lynnae) Braser; Kenton, Nicole (Greg) McRoskey, and Caroline Villano, and Justin and Bradley Keating; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Bella and Genevieve Matty, Arthur Eustis, Reagan and Aaron Braser; and Catherine and Maeve McRoskey; and a sister, Sylvia Berger.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Villano; her brother, Edward; and her parents.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Barbara's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com