April 17, 1930-March 23, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Bernice F. Wulf, 87, of Eldridge, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, March 30, 2018, at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Bernice was born April 17, 1930, in Davenport, the daughter of William and Lottie (Peiserich) Ehlers. She was united in marriage to William E. Sloan in Nashua, Iowa, at the Little Brown Church on October 24, 1959. She was later united in marriage to William J. "Bill" Wulf in Peoria, June 7, 1971. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2002.
Bernice was employed at the former Central Trust and Savings Bank in Eldridge, retiring in 1978 as Assistant Vice-President after 26 years. She later was a receptionist at the Vera French Mental Health Center in Davenport for 19 years.
She was a former member of the National Association of Bank Woman. She loved her family and enjoyed doing things for and with her family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter-in-law, Sue Wulf; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Wulf and John Wulf; her great-grandson, Christopher Wulf; her sister, Loraine Glunz; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Bernice was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Luett, and her step-son, Garry Wulf.
Bernice's family would like to thank all of her friends and neighbors for their support for Bernice over the years.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Bernice's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.