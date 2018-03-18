November 8, 1933 - March 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Graveside services for Betty A. Gibbs, 84, of Davenport will be at noon on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Davenport Memorial Park.
Mrs. Gibbs passed away Friday, March 16, 2018, at the home of her daughter following an extended illness.
Betty Ann Case was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Davenport, the daughter of Clarence Raymond and Edith (Hester) Case.
She had worked as a bus driver and a teacher's aide for many years for the Handicapped Development Center.
In earlier years, Betty enjoyed playing softball and basketball and went on to play semi pro softball. In her later years, she kept active by walking and participating in the Senior Olympics.
Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.
Survivors include her children Mary Ann (Michael) Smock, Rock Island, Donavon (Mary) Gibbs, Sanger, Texas, and Bill (Kerin) Gibbs, Hudson, Massachusetts; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many special friends.
