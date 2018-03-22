January 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Beverly J. Powers, 90, of Davenport, died Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Crest Health Care, Davenport. Memorial services in celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Koning Chapel at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport.. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting her family with arrangements.
Mrs. Powers was born in 1927 in Hannibal, Missouri, to Marion and Rubie Easley. She married Wilbur Powers on July 7, 1951, in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1994.
Survivors include her daughter, Eileen Powers; daughter-in-law, Jean Klinkenberg of The Villages, Florida; grandson, Matthew Powers of Davenport; and her extended "family" at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark; and a grandson, Ian.
