Subscribe for 33¢ / day

March 23, 2018

March 23, 2018

DAVENPORT — Bruce L. Bock passed away March 23 at his home in Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or services. Survivors include his children, Danielle Gordon, Cottage Grove, Oregon, Kevin Bock, Englewood, Colorado, and Jason Bock, Davenport; his brother, Chuck Bock, Rock Island; his sister, Pam (Kevin); nephews, Damon and Zach Calvert, all of Davenport. He loved living on the river, fishing, drinking beer and making knives. A reception is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 15 at Buffalo Beach Pub. Please join us and bring your crazy memories of our own, unique Jeremiah Johnson. Rest easy, Pilgrim!

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bruce Bock
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.