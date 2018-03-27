March 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — Bruce L. Bock passed away March 23 at his home in Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or services. Survivors include his children, Danielle Gordon, Cottage Grove, Oregon, Kevin Bock, Englewood, Colorado, and Jason Bock, Davenport; his brother, Chuck Bock, Rock Island; his sister, Pam (Kevin); nephews, Damon and Zach Calvert, all of Davenport. He loved living on the river, fishing, drinking beer and making knives. A reception is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 15 at Buffalo Beach Pub. Please join us and bring your crazy memories of our own, unique Jeremiah Johnson. Rest easy, Pilgrim!