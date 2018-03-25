March 22, 2018
BETTENDORF - Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Camron "Super Cam" Dragoo, 77, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Per Cam, dress casual!
Super Cam died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at his home in Bettendorf surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer. "He lost the battle, but he won the war."
Camron Kenneth Dragoo was born November 8, 1940, in Davenport, a son of Cameron Vernon and Melva Marie (Hicks) Dragoo. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
Cam was united in marriage to Michelle Byers March 10, 2015, in Bettendorf.
Cam was owner and operator of Action Glass for 27 years and Dragoo Construction. He previously worked for Bettendorf Glass. Following retirement, he worked for Bi-State Office Furniture for many years.
He was one of the originators of the Bix @ 6 After Party, along with his good friend RT Schroeder. He enjoyed music, spending time with his family, and traveling; especially the trips to Marco Island. He was also a former member of the Moose Lodge.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Those left to honor Cam's memory include his wife, Michelle, Bettendorf; children, Suzette "Suzi" Abrams, Arizona, twins, Amanda "Amy" Dragoo, Arizona, and Scott Dragoo, Iowa City; one granddaughter, Sydney Alvarado, and one more on the way; brother, Gary Dragoo, Delaware; Michelle's family: Stephanie (John) Larson, Christopher Hooker, Nicholas (Jordan) Hooker, James DeSerio, and six grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
