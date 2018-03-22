September 15, 1943-March 19, 2018
MOLINE — Carl E. Foley, 74, of Moline, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018, at home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. A memorial fund has been established.
Carl was born September 15, 1943, in Macon, Mo., the son of Lea and Nava (Ervin) Foley. He married Lois Wooten on December 1, 1963, in Atlanta, Mo.
Carl retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline, in 2001 after 34 years. He was a member of the UAW 865, East Moline, and the Masonic Lodge 1014, Moline. He enjoyed reading and was everyone's fix-it man.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; children, Christopher (Tiffany) Foley, Coal Valley, Lisa Contreras, Moline, and Michelle Foley, Blue Grass; grandchildren, Nick, Allie, Emily, Teddy, Gage, Max, Damien, Evan, Noah, Eli and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Amuora and Isabella; and a brother, Damon Foley, Macon, Mo. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Natalie.
