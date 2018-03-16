May 17, 1956-March 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Services to celebrate the life of Carl E. Jacobs, 61, a resident of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will take place in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. The family will greet friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Carl died unexpectedly Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Carl was born on May 17, 1956, in Rock Island, a son of Mary Ann (Rock) Battin. He was married to Georgia Gano from 1981 until 1997. He drove a tow truck for All Service Garage and later retired from Laborers Local 309 in 2002.
Carl loved music especially oldies, soul, and rhythm/blues. He loved tinkering and fixing old cars, bike riding, walks in the parks, and dancing. His harmless practical jokes and ability to make others laugh made him the "life of the party." He found solace in the beauty of God's creation, enjoying sunsets, birds, and rivers. Most of all he was kind-hearted to everyone. He loved watching the joy on children's faces as they responded to his love and humor. He will be sorely missed by many.
Carl is survived by his girlfriend of 10 years, Julie Webb; children, Joshua Anderson, Moline, Karl Aaron Karzin (Kelidean Kampe), Silvis, Bernie Gano, Moline, Jessica (Jeremiah) Fry, Rock Island, Geordie Jacobs, Milan, and Rhiannon Rocha, Milan; many grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Mary Ann Battin, Rock Island; sister, Deborah Goossens, East Moline, a brother, Jerald Jacobs, Milan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marie and Julius Rock.