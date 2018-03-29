September 17, 1926-March 27, 2018
WHEATLAND, Iowa — Carol Ann Hunt, 91, of Wheatland, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March, 27, 2018, at Wheatland Manor after a brief illness. Services will be held at a later date.
Carol was born to Fred and Ruby (Schirmer) Maurin on September 17, 1926, in Collinsville Illinois.
Carol graduated from Lakewood High School, Lakewood, Ohio, in 1943. She attended DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana, graduating in 1947 with a degree in political science. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
On May 17, 1947, she married Howard M. Hunt in Frankfort, Kentucky. In 1951, they moved from Dallas, Texas, to Dixon, Iowa, where they raised their family.
Carol worked for many years at the Putnam Museum, Davenport, retiring as curator of historical collections. She was recognized as an expert in area history.
In retirement, Howard and Carol kept active with travel, hiking, canoeing and enjoying their growing family. Howard passed in 2010. Always busy, Carol enjoyed family celebrations, reading, crossword puzzles, embroidery, the Hawkeyes and the Cardinals.
Carolʼs memory will be cherished by her daughter, Jean Wilson of Saline, Michigan; sons, Howard (Lorrie), Tom (Marilyn), Rob (Hallie), all of Dixon, and Walt(Mary) of Missouri Valley, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Lenore Frick; son-in-law, Jack Wilson; grandson, Todd Allen Hunt; and granddaughter, Tammy Bockwoldt.
